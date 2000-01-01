IFSL Sinfonia Income Portfolio A Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.93%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.69
  • 3 Year alpha-0.87
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.09%
  • SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
  • Manager GroupIFSL
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2R2XJ29

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to provide regular income with some potential for capital growth over the long term. The Sub-Fund's investment objective will be achieved by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, fixed interest securities, warrants and money market instruments primarily through investment in a portfolio of collective investment schemes. The Sub-Fund will typically be invested in a global portfolio of assets with a focus on UK assets.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .