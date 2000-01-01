Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to deliver capital growth over the longer term. The assets of the Fund will be managed with exposure to one or more of the following asset classes: collective investment schemes (both regulated and unregulated, including but not restricted to certain hedge funds where investment in such funds would be consistent with the Fund's investment objective and policy), investment trusts, investment companies, fixed income securities, equities, immovable property, cash, near cash and deposits. The Fund may also be exposed to other transferable securities and money market instruments.