IFSL Tilney Bestinvest Cnsrv Cln Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.06%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.81
  • 3 Year alpha1.32
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.54%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupIFSL
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BRKFJK66

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to enhance capital in real terms. The Fund will gain exposure principally to equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes with an emphasis on less volatile investments. Riskier assets such as equities are likely to play a less significant role. The Fund will invest in such assets primarily through investments in regulated and unregulated collective investment schemes although it may also make direct investments from time to time

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .