IFSL Tilney Bestinvest Cnsrv Cln Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.06%
- 3 Year sharpe0.81
- 3 Year alpha1.32
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.54%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupIFSL
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BRKFJK66
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to enhance capital in real terms. The Fund will gain exposure principally to equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes with an emphasis on less volatile investments. Riskier assets such as equities are likely to play a less significant role. The Fund will invest in such assets primarily through investments in regulated and unregulated collective investment schemes although it may also make direct investments from time to time