IFSL Tilney Bestinvest MaxGrPort Cln Inc
- Yield History0.99%
- 3 Year sharpe0.84
- 3 Year alpha-0.74
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.56%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupIFSL
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BRKFJN97
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over a time period of at least 7 years. The Fund will primarily offer global equity exposure. The Fund may also gain exposure to fixed income, commodities and alternative assets including real estate related investments, hedge funds and future and forward contracts. The Fund will invest in such assets primarily through investments in regulated and unregulated collective investment schemes although it may also make direct investments from time to time.