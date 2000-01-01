Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to deliver capital growth over the longer term. The Fund will gain exposure to equity, transferable securities, fixed income, property, cash, near cash, deposits, money market instruments, currencies and commodities. The Fund will primarily gain exposure to the above asset classes by investing in a blend of eligible passive investment vehicles (examples include tracker funds and exchange-traded products including both traditional, market-capitalisation weighted indices as well as more advanced strategies that use alternatively selected and weighted indices) and regulated collective investment schemes.