Fund
  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha1.39
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE EO Asia Pacific ex Japan
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.21%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupImpax
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B3MGK730

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to generate long term capital growth from rapid and sustained growth anticipated by the Investment Manager in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services such as energy, water and waste in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region.

