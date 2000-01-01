Impax Asian Environmental Markets IRL £A
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha1.39
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE EO Asia Pacific ex Japan
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.21%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupImpax
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B3MGK730
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to generate long term capital growth from rapid and sustained growth anticipated by the Investment Manager in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services such as energy, water and waste in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region.