Impax Environmental Leaders X GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve sustainable, above market returns over the longer term by investing globally in companies active in the growing resource efficiency and environmental markets. These markets address a number of long term macro-economic themes: growing populations, rising living standards, increasing urbanisation, rising consumption and depletion of limited natural resources. Investments are made in companies which have >20% of their underlying revenue generated by sales of environmental products or services in the energy efficiency, renewable energy, water, waste and sustainable food and agriculture markets.