Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Impax Environmental Leaders X GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Specialist

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Impax

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00BYQNSG20

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI NR EUR

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve sustainable, above market returns over the longer term by investing globally in companies active in the growing resource efficiency and environmental markets. These markets address a number of long term macro-economic themes: growing populations, rising living standards, increasing urbanisation, rising consumption and depletion of limited natural resources. Investments are made in companies which have >20% of their underlying revenue generated by sales of environmental products or services in the energy efficiency, renewable energy, water, waste and sustainable food and agriculture markets.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News