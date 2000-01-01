Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide attractive, positive absolute returns in all market conditions. The Fund’s overall policy consists of two distinct elements. First, the Fund seeks to generate long capital growth, primarily through obtaining exposure to a range of global currencies (as set out in the table below) by using a full range of financial derivative instruments. Second, the Fund will maintain a portfolio of Liquid or Near Cash Assets. This asset class will be held both as an absolute return producing asset class in its own right, and also to provide liquidity and cover for exposures generated through the use of financial derivative instruments.