Institutional Shares W (Acc)

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.02%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.67
  • 3 Year alpha2.44
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkLIBID GBP 7 Day
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.68%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD8YW204

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to achieve a balance between income and capital growth over the long term (5 years or more). The Sub-Fund is actively managed and invests at least 75% of the portfolio across a range of global asset classes including, without limitation, equities (company shares), fixed income (bonds), infrastructure, renewable energy, property, commodities and near cash.

Latest news

