Investment Strategy

Intereffekt Active Leverage India is an active mutual fund, which uses a trading model. The fund invests in Indian index products and derivatives. Based on the trading model the short term trend of the underlying assets will be determined. When the signal is positive the fund is aiming for a leverage of 2 to 3 times the return of the underlying assets. When the signal is negative the leverage will be decreased to one. The fund is aiming for an outperformance when the trend is positive. When the trend is negative the fund aims for an average return compared to the index. In a sideways market there is a possibility that the trading model experiences an underperformance. The risk profile is high. The fund is aiming for capital growth. The fund will not pay any dividends. The manager will not use a benchmark as a gauge for the purposes of determining the investment policy or comparing the results.