Invesco Asian Equity Inc UK Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.76%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha2.25
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Asia Pacific Ex Japan
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.04%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8N44S01
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the long term (5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan.