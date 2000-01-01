Invesco Asian UK Y Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.52%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.75
  • 3 Year alpha0.9
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Asia Pacific Ex Japan
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ04DT45

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .