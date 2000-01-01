Invesco Balanced Risk 10 UK Y Acc

  • Yield History0.82%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha1.02
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P Risk Parity 10% Target Vol H TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.72%
  • SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ04F430

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth through different economic environments. The Fund invests in derivatives and transferable securities to gain exposure to three main asset classes: debt securities, equity securities and commodities.

