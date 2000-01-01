Invesco China Equity Fund UK Y Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.12%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.78
  • 3 Year alpha3.07
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI China 10/40 NR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ04HS18

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in China, including Hong Kong. Exposure to China will be accessed by investing in securities listed on Hong Kong and other relevant exchanges and China A shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges via Stock Connect.

