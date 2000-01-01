Invesco Corporate Bond UK Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.05%
- 3 Year sharpe1.72
- 3 Year alpha1.98
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Sterling Corporate Bond
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.61%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04F760
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in investment grade corporate debt securities.