  • Yield History3.01%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.70
  • 3 Year alpha1.93
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Sterling Corporate Bond
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.66%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8N44Z77

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in investment grade corporate debt securities.

