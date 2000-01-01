Invesco Distribution UK Y Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.66%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.10
  • 3 Year alpha1.31
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.77%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ04FJ86

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund may invest up to 80% of its assets globally in corporate and government debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated) and up to 40% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies globally.

Latest news

