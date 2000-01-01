Invesco Emerging European UK Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.31%
- 3 Year sharpe0.86
- 3 Year alpha1.77
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM Eastern Europe NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.17%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8N46954
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in emerging European countries, including Russia.