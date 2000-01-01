Invesco European Equity Inc UK Y Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.93%
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha-4.03
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Europe Excluding UK Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.89%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04G396
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the long term (5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in Europe, excluding the UK.