Invesco European Equity UK Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.19%
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha-3.72
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Europe Excluding UK Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.93%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8N44K25
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in Europe, excluding the UK.