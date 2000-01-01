Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled, listed or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in Europe, excluding the UK. The fund invests into a relatively small number of assets, or into individual countries or a specific market sector. Such concentrated portfolios give rise to more risk than where investments are spread across a larger number of assets, countries or market sectors. The fund may be denominated in or hold assets in a currency other than Sterling. The performance of the fund may therefore rise and fall as a result of exchange rate fluctuations.