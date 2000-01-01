Invesco European High Inc UK Z Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.58%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.81
  • 3 Year alpha1.55
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8N45873

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund may invest up to 80% of its assets in European government and corporate debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated) and up to 60% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in Europe.

