Invesco European Opps UK Y Inc

Fund
  • Yield History2.15%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.16
  • 3 Year alpha-6.41
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Europe Excluding UK Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ04GM80

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled, listed or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in Europe, excluding the UK.

