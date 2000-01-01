Invesco European Smlr Coms UK Y Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.10%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.16
  • 3 Year alpha-6.93
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA European Smaller Companies Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ04GP12

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of smaller companies incorporated, domiciled, listed or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in Europe, excluding the UK.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .