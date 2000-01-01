Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth and outperform the MSCI Europe ex UK Index net of fees (the “Benchmark”) over a rolling 5 year period. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in Europe, excluding the UK. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its target and an investor may not get back the amount invested.