- Yield History2.67%
- 3 Year sharpe0.81
- 3 Year alpha-1.2
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.23%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ8GWL98
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve capital growth and outperform the MSCI Europe ex UK Index net of fees (the “Benchmark”) over a rolling 5 year period. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in Europe, excluding the UK. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its target and an investor may not get back the amount invested.