Invesco Global Bond UK (No Trail) Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Invesco Global Bond UK (No Trail) Acc fund

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Invesco

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B3RW7B97

Benchmark

IA Global Mixed Bond Sector TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated) issued by governments, supranational bodies, other public entities as well as by companies, globally. The Fund will take active currency positions globally.

