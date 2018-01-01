Invesco Global Bond UK (No Trail) Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
Invesco
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B3RW7R57
Benchmark
IA Global Mixed Bond Sector TR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated) issued by governments, supranational bodies, other public entities as well as by companies, globally. The Fund will take active currency positions globally.
