  • Yield History2.69%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.28
  • 3 Year alpha-0.75
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Global Bonds
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.62%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ04GR36

Investment Strategy

Aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long-term (3 to 5 years plus). The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in debt securities (which may be investment grade, non-investment grade or have no credit rating) and currencies globally. It may use derivatives (complex instruments) for investment purposes and to manage the fund more efficiently, with the aim of reducing risk, reducing costs and/or generating additional capital or income.

