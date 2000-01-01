Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in emerging markets debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated) issued by governments, supranational bodies and other public entities as well as by companies, globally. Exposure to currency markets will be achieved by investing in debt securities issued either in the currency of the issuing country or in major currencies.