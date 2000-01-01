Invesco Global Emerg Mkts UK Y Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.63%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha-1.09
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Global Emerging Markets Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04FQ53
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in emerging markets globally. Exposure to emerging markets may be obtained indirectly by investment in securities traded on other markets.