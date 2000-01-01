Invesco Global Equity Inc UK Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.49%
- 3 Year sharpe0.74
- 3 Year alpha-2.62
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Global Equity Income
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8N46061
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the long term (5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies globally.