Invesco Global Equity Inc UK Z Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.59%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.74
  • 3 Year alpha-2.62
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Global Equity Income
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8N46178

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the long term (5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies globally.

