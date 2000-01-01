Invesco Global Fincl Cptl UK Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.22%
- 3 Year sharpe0.93
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.72%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04H709
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in capital instruments which include debt securities (including non-investment grade, unrated and contingent convertible bonds), shares and other equity related securities issued by banks and other financial institutions globally.