Invesco Global Focus UK (No Trail) (Acc) fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Right Arrow 1
Global
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Invesco
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B3KJYG12
Benchmark
IA Global
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies globally. The Fund typically holds a concentrated portfolio of 30-40 stocks.
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News