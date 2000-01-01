Invesco Global Focus UK Y (Acc)

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.76%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.15
  • 3 Year alpha-4.57
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Global
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ04HD64

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies globally. The Fund typically holds a concentrated portfolio of 30-40 stocks.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .