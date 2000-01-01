Invesco Global Focus UK Z (Acc)
Fund Info
- Yield History1.57%
- 3 Year sharpe0.42
- 3 Year alpha-3.92
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Global
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8N46285
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies globally. The Fund typically holds a concentrated portfolio of 30-40 stocks.