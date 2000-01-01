Invesco Global Smaller Coms UK Acc

Fund
  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-0.46
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Global
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.70%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0033030296

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of smaller companies, globally.

