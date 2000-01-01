Invesco Global Smaller Coms UK Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.95%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha0.34
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Global
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04HH03
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of smaller companies, globally.