Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a gross income of 3.5% per annum above UK 3 month LIBOR (before the deduction of corporation tax), whilst aiming to preserve capital in all market conditions over a rolling 3 year period. The Fund aims to achieve this with less than half the volatility of global equities, over the same rolling 3 year period. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve these aims and an investor may not get back the amount invested, as capital is at risk.