Invesco Global Targeted Inc UK Z Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.58%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.40
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkLIBOR 3 Month GBP + 3.5%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZB27L97

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a gross income of 3.5% per annum above UK 3 month LIBOR (before the deduction of corporation tax), whilst aiming to preserve capital in all market conditions over a rolling 3 year period. The Fund aims to achieve this with less than half the volatility of global equities, over the same rolling 3 year period. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve these aims and an investor may not get back the amount invested, as capital is at risk.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .