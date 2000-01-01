Invesco Global Targeted Inc UK Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.67%
- 3 Year sharpe0.07
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkLIBOR 3 Month GBP + 3.5%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZB27M05
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to deliver a gross income of 3.5% per annum above UK 3 month LIBOR (before the deduction of corporation tax), whilst aiming to preserve capital in all market conditions over a rolling 3 year period. The Fund aims to achieve this with less than half the volatility of global equities, over the same rolling 3 year period. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve these aims and an investor may not get back the amount invested, as capital is at risk.