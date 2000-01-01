Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a gross income of 3.5% per annum above UK 3 month LIBOR (before the deduction of corporation tax), whilst aiming to preserve capital in all market conditions over a rolling 3 year period. The Fund aims to achieve this with less than half the volatility of global equities, over the same rolling 3 year period. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve these aims and an investor may not get back the amount invested, as capital is at risk. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by using a range of investment strategies and techniques to invest actively in a broad selection of asset classes across all economic sectors worldwide.