Invesco Global Tgtd Rets UK Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.01%
- 3 Year sharpe0.11
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkLIBOR 3 Month GBP + 5%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8CHD613
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve a positive total return in all market conditions over a rolling 3 year period. The Fund targets a gross return of 5% per annum above UK 3 month LIBOR. The Fund aims to achieve this with less than half the volatility of global equities, over the same rolling 3 year period. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a positive return or these targets and an investor may not get back the amount invested.