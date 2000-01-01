Invesco Global Tgtd Rets UK Z Acc

  • Yield History1.01%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.11
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkLIBOR 3 Month GBP + 5%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8CHD613

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a positive total return in all market conditions over a rolling 3 year period. The Fund targets a gross return of 5% per annum above UK 3 month LIBOR. The Fund aims to achieve this with less than half the volatility of global equities, over the same rolling 3 year period. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a positive return or these targets and an investor may not get back the amount invested.

