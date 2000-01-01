Invesco High Yield UK Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History6.13%
- 3 Year sharpe1.35
- 3 Year alpha-1.73
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Sterling High Yield Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.70%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04GD99
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in corporate and government debt securities which are either non-investment grade or unrated.