Invesco High Yield UK Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History6.14%
- 3 Year sharpe1.34
- 3 Year alpha-1.78
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Sterling High Yield Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8N45980
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in corporate and government debt securities which are either non-investment grade or unrated.