Invesco Income & Growth UK Y Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.95%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha0.4
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04J184
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the long-term (5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.