Invesco Income & Growth UK Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.95%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha0.35
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8N46P10
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the long-term (5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.