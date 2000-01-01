Invesco Japanese Equity Core C GBPH Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.54
  • 3 Year alpha-10.21
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.34%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B7YKQK62

Investment Strategy

This Fund is invested to achieve capital growth in Japan. The Manager will invest mainly in shares of companies organised under the laws of Japan, although it may include shares of companies organised elsewhere which derive revenues from or have substantial interests in Japan as the Manager considers appropriate. The Fund will invest in securities listed or traded on recognised markets.

Latest news

