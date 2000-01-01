Invesco Latin American UK Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.06%
- 3 Year sharpe0.36
- 3 Year alpha-0.37
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM Latin America NR LCL
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04JG36
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in South and Central America (including Mexico) and the Caribbean.