Invesco Managed Growth UK Y Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.57%
- 3 Year sharpe0.52
- 3 Year alpha-5.67
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Flexible Investment Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.02%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04JM95
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in collective investment schemes (including funds managed by the Invesco group) which invest in a broad range of assets including shares or other equity related securities and corporate and government debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated).