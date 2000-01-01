Invesco Managed Growth UK Z Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.50%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.51
  • 3 Year alpha-5.71
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Flexible Investment Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.07%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8N46392

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in collective investment schemes (including funds managed by the Invesco group) which invest in a broad range of assets including shares or other equity related securities and corporate and government debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .